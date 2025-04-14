WATCH: Incredible scenes of devastating floods strike holiday island of Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands

FLASH floods have unexpectedly hit the eastern Canary Islands over the weekend, with the devastating effects shared online.

The heavy rain wasn’t supposed to reach the eastern part so quickly, but Saturday brought a dramatic turn of events as intense downpours particularly impacted Lanzarote.

With little warning, Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, issued a yellow weather alert for the entire island on Saturday, shortly after similar warnings had been put in place for northern Tenerife and its metropolitan area.

Lanzarote bore the brunt, with rainfall far exceeding forecasts.

Consequently, images and videos show streets in several parts of the island submerged underwater, especially in the popular tourist areas of Arrecife and Teguise.

This afternoon, Storm Oliver has hit Arrecife, Lanzarote (Spain) hard this afternoon — flash floods turned streets into rivers, with cars seen floating. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/DZ7mKcNjbn — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 12, 2025

It’s still pouring in Lanzarote, and areas like Costa Teguise and Arrecife are flooded. Locals are being asked to avoid any non-essential travel.pic.twitter.com/BT1X7vYMQn — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) April 12, 2025

While Aemet’s alert officially ended at 5pm, the Canary Islands government has kept the island on pre-alert amid concerns that more rain could follow.