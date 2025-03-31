First seaside drowning tragedy in Valencia this year as warm weather brings out bathers

A 22-YEAR-OLD man drowned at a Valencia beach on Sunday in the first-such tragedy of the year in the Valencian Community.

The warm weather brought out beach goers in the region including a group of friends to the city’s Playa de Malvarossa.

The man went swimming with his girlfriend who decided to stay close to the shore, while her partner was caught up in a strong undercurrent.

READ MORE:

MALVAROSSA BEACH

She lost sight of him and the group called emergency services who were scrambled to the area.

An extensive search was launched with Valencia firefighters sending a rescue unit, along with Guardia Civil divers and Maritime Rescue using a boat and a helicopter.

After some hours, divers managed to recover the man’s body at around 10pm.

The Spanish victim was named as Eric Alejandro C. R.