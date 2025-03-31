31 Mar, 2025
31 Mar, 2025 @ 11:20
Families of Valencia flood disaster victims join thousands in new protest against president Carlos Mazon

by
AN ESTIMATED 25,000 people took part in Saturday’s march in Valencia calling for the resignation of regional president Carlos Mazon over the way he responded to October’s floods.

It was the sixth-such protest to be held in the region’s capital since November.

The demonstration took place without incident according to authorities.

The demo was led by emergency workers and relatives of some of the 227 people that lost their lives falling the fateful day on October 29.

It was organised by over 200 civic, social and trade union groups, along with associations of flood victims.

Banners demanding Mazon’s resignation were carried along with others demanding a fresh regional election.

Chants included calls for the president to be jailed.

Among those taking part was María Teresa Romero, who lost her 43-year-old daughter, her 45-year-old son-in-law and her 4-year-old grandson in Aldaia.

She said they died because ‘no notice’ was given- referring to the emergency phone alert not being sent until 8.11pm on October 29, hours after flooding started.

“What I ask for is justice, because they are not going to give me anything else,” she stated.

The marchers congregated in the Plaza de la Virgen, where the names of the flood victims were read, followed by a minute’s silence.

The protest ended with more shouts for Mazon to resign.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

