Enjoy the sunshine while you can: Storms, cold snap and blood rain set to return to Spain this week

THE welcome sunny weekend in Spain will soon give way to another round of storms rolling in from the Atlantic this week.

The first few days of April are set to see the weather revert to March’s wash out starting from Tuesday, with western regions being hit first.

“The rainfall will begin on Tuesday in western Andalusia and spread to much of the peninsula over the following days,” warned Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo

While the heaviest downpours are expected in central Spain and western Andalucia, the Costa del Sol may get another soaking later in the week.

Una nueva borrasca atlántica afectará a amplias zonas de Andalucía con lluvias que se producirán en algunos momentos durante los primeros días del mes de abril… pic.twitter.com/IuDgbdFvCO — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) March 30, 2025

Western Andalucia – including parts of the Costa del Sol – should expect more than 50-60mm between Wednesday and Friday.

Costa Blanca residents can expect more moderate rainfall, though eastern regions including the Valencian Community will experience showers from early Wednesday.

Due to dust in the air in southern areas, including the Costa del Sol, some blood rain may appear in a warning for residents to take precautions with vehicles and outdoor furniture.

Monday will remain stable across the peninsula with temperatures rising significantly, exceeding 20C in most areas and reaching beyond 25C in many Andalucian cities.

Yellow warnings for rough seas are currently in effect for parts of Andalucia, while orange warnings have been issued for Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

The weather will begin to change on Tuesday afternoon when the first showers hit western Andalucia as the Atlantic low approaches.

Despite increasing cloud cover in the south causing daytime temperatures to drop slightly, most of Spain will still enjoy temperatures above 20C.

Wednesday marks the beginning of unstable conditions, with the Valencian Community experiencing rain from early morning.

By midday, the Atlantic storm will bring widespread rainfall, with the heaviest downpours expected in the middle of Spain and southern Galicia.

Maximum temperatures will drop significantly, especially in eastern Spain where some areas could see decreases of more than 10C compared to Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday will see rainy conditions persist across most of mainland Spain, though northern Aragon, Catalonia, the extreme southeast, and the Balearic Islands may be somewhat spared.

The areas surrounding the Central System and western Andalusia can expect persistent rain during this period.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet indicated there is still uncertainty but rainfall will likely ease, particularly in Galicia and central areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise again, bringing some relief to residents and visitors of Spain’s popular coastal regions.

Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures will generally remain mild for the time of year, even as they fluctuate with the passing storm system.