5 bedroom Villa for sale in Jumilla with garage – € 85,900

Located in the picturesque hamlet of Cañada del Trigo, in Jumilla, Murcia, this impressive country house perfectly combines traditional charm with modern comforts, making it the ideal home for those seeking a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle in a unique rural setting. With a built area of approximately 211 m² and a plot of 290 m², this spacious property features 5 generously sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, making it perfect for large families or hosting guests. The house is fully connected to the electric grid and potable water, and also offers high-speed internet and telephone access,… See full property details

Villa

Jumilla, Murcia

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 85,900

