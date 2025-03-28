Tesla sales plummet in Europe in potential headache for Elon Musk: Deliveries of rival electric cars surge by over 500% in Spain

SALES of electric cars made by US manufacturer Tesla- owned by billionaire Elon Musk- plummeted by 49% in the EU across the first two months of 2025.

Just 19,046 units were sold according figures published by ACEA, the EU association of car manufacturers.

Electric vehicle registrations as a whole rose by 28.4% over the same period, with a big rise in Chinese imports.

MUSK IN WASHINGTON, THIS MONTH(Cordon Press image)

Spain’s automotive association Anfac reported that deliveries from China’s BYD soared by 563.5% in the first two months of the year.

Renault has also seen a boost in Spain, with Anfac saying that deliveries of the Dacia Spring have tripled while the new Renault 5 is among the seven most popular electric cars in January and February.

Electric car registrations grew by 54.9% between January and February, with 11,124 units.

Orders in Spain though are 50% lower than a year ago, according to the Faconauto national dealers’ association.

As for Tesla, various factors could be in play over their sales fall, including potential buyers waiting for the company’s new Model Y- expected to launch in the second quarter of 2025.

There is also a wave of anti-Elon Musk sentiment in Europe.

That could be due to his support for the German far right in the recent election’s and his controversial role in the new Donald Trump US administration where he heads the Department of Government Efficiency.