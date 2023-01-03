THE Tesla Model 3 has become the best selling electric vehicle in Spain.

And the company’s Model Y is in third place, with just one car fewer sold than the Fiat 500E .

According to data from EU-EVs, 2,677 Model 3s were sold in Spain in 2022, with 1,866 Fiat 500Es ordered.

In fourth place is the Kia Niro with 1,513 sales. Citroen E-C4 was the fifth biggest seller with 1,418 units.

Tesla is top seller. Photo: Adobe Stock

These figures are relatively low compared to the overall market (including conventional engined models). In 2022 there were 813,396 registrations in Spain, the lowest annual volume since 2013 (723,936), with December sales down 14.1% to 73,927 units.

The best selling model was the Hyundai Tucson, with 20,425 sales, followed by the Dacia Sandero (18,211).

Plug-in electric cars make up about 10% of the market.

