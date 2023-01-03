TESTS on a new hydrogen refuelling centre are to be made in the Ports of Valencia this month.

The facility has been installed as part of the EU’s Clean Hydrogen JU program, with the project in Spain called H2Ports.

This initial refuelling station is not designed for fuelling-up ‘green’ ships – hydrogen powered shipping operations remain some years off – but will be used to make port operations more environmentally friendly.

The Hydrogen refuelling system. Photo: Port of Valencia

The mobile station will be used initially to fuel the prototype Reach Stacker Vehicle (or container stacker)and a conventional 4X4 tractor unit for loading and unloading operations.

This is due to be converted to a hydrogen cell system later this year.

Initial testing is to ensure the refuelling system actually works as intended.

Dubbed the HRS (Hydrogen Refuelling System), it is split into a fixed facility and a mobile element.

The former stores and compresses the gas to the right pressure, while the mobile unit acts like a conventional fuel truck.

This will be the first time hydrogen loading tests are performed in a Spanish port.

READ MORE: