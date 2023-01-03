Malaga is the number one trending tourist destination for 2023, according to a popular international travel company.

Leading into 2023 Airbnb released a list of the top ten trending destinations for travellers based on popularity from trips booked through Airbnb last year.

Malaga topped the list, and was the only European city included in the top ten.

Sydney and Melbourne in Australia came second and third, while Auckland and Bangkok rounded out the top five.

The rest of the top ten included: Queenstown, New Zealand; Florianópolis, Brazil; Porto Seguro, Brazil; Perth, Australia and Salvador, Brazil.

Popularity for Malaga has surged post pandemic with the Andalucian port city experiencing a boom in tourism.

Tourists spent more money than before the pandemic in Andalucia in the past holiday season, according to figures from the Spanish National Institute of Statistics.

United Airlines will also start flying direct between New York and Malaga this year as the city deemed the gateway to Spain’s Costa del Sol surges in popularity.

There will be three weekly flights to the American capital from May 31 next year until the end of September, 2023.

The new schedule recovers the flight route to New York after Delta Air Lines canceled its direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP).

It also comes amid Europe-wide research that found Malaga was one of the happiest cities to live in.

About 96% of people surveyed in a recent poll by Urban Audit – a research group from the European Commission – said they were ‘satisfied to live’ in the Andalucian city, placing it in the top 15 of all 79 European cities surveyed.

