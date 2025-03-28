Three alleged jihadists arrested for posing national security threat in Spain

THREE Moroccan men- allegedly members of a jihadist group- have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

They are accused of posing a ‘potential threat to national security’.

Spain’s Interior Ministry on Friday reported that they had taken the oath of allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

It said their internet search history showed them accessing details on weapons, explosives and suicide attacks.

Authorities added that they possessed ‘large bladed weapons’.

The trio were detained in Burgos, Huelva, and Salamanca, with two of them being jailed.

The arrests happened on March 18, but details were not released until 10 days later.

The Interior Ministry said that 38 people have been arrested so far this year who have been accused of jihadist-linked crimes.

The Guardia Civil revealed that the three latest detainees formed a cell in Salamanca that used multiple sources to obtain material ‘for self-indoctrination and self-training’.

The group is accused of using content produced by Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, but also from Palestinian-linked terrorist organisations or jihadist sheiks.

They also carried out physical training and sometimes wore clothing like balaclavas or combat vests to make videos which they ‘distributed to third parties’.

Europol officers have collaborated with analysing seized electronic gear to look for possible links to people internationally.