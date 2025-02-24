‘Dangerous’ jihadi hairdresser is kicked out of Spain after ‘recruiting fighters for Islamic State’ from his salon in Barcelona

A MOROCCAN hairdresser based in the Barcelona area has been deported from Spain for indoctrinating and recruiting fighters for the Islamic State terror group at his salon.

The jihadist lived in Mataro and was expelled by the National Court and was put on a flight earlier this month from Madrid to Casablanca.

The 53-year-old was arrested along with another man by the Guardia Civil in 2018 for being part of a jihadist cell operating in Catalunya.

Investigations started in 2015 following cooperation with Moroccan which linked him to the recruitment of fighters sent to Syria and direct links with with different people into different jihadist cells.

He worked as a hairdresser in Mataro and indoctrinated clients to recruit fighters and nurture Daesh troops.

He was also involved in meeting held at homes in Mataro, Barcelona and Tarragona.

In 2019, sanctioning proceedings were started against him for being involved in activities that threatened to national security.

The hairdresser was provisionally released in 2022 and returned to Matar0, but was closely monitored.

At the request of the Mataro Policia Local, he had his Spanish residency permit removed and authorities discovered that his brother-in-law went to Syria to fight for Daesh and died in combat.

The National Court gave its approval for his expulsion and he was arrested before being carted off to Madrid airport.

His ban covers the whole of the EU’s Schengen travel area for a period of 10 years.