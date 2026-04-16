An ORGANIZED crime ring turned taxis into a mobile drug delivery service to move narcotics across two towns in Malaga.

The Policia Nacional uncovered 152 cannabis plants, 887 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of ecstasy and over €30,000 in cash in a recent drug bust off the Costa del Sol.

The operation, dubbed ‘Carroza’ (Carriage), busted a drug trafficking network alleged to have used taxi drivers to ferry narcotics between hotspots in Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

Police began the investigation after receiving information about a suspected drug dealing at two properties in Arroyo de la Miel.

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Five raids were carried out across multiple homes, which revealed two active drug dealing points and the dismantling of a major stash house.

Officers also discovered prescription pills, hashish, cutting agents like caffeine, and drug-processing equipment including scales and a hydraulic press.

One of the distribution hubs is claimed to have been run by a married couple who sold drugs directly from their home.

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A taxi driver living in the same apartment building is said to have coordinated the deliveries, working with two other drivers to transport drugs to dealers and customers across both towns.

The network is believed to have used taxis to discreetly move narcotics between locations and turn everyday transportation into drug runs.

Investigators also identified the La Carihuela neighbourhood as the main storage point, with the largest quantity of drugs and equipment found in a rented apartment used as the ‘stash house.’

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The police raids resulted in the arrest of 10 people, eight men and two women between the ages of 23 and 58.

Four of the suspects have been ordered to remain in custody following their appearance in a Torremolinos court.

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