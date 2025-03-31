‘Photo scammers’ steal gold chain from young runner on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A YOUNG runner pounding the streets of Alicante had his gold chain ripped off him when scammers asked him to take a photo of them.

The Policia Nacional have detained three men for committing robbery with violence as well as resisting arrest.

Passers-by asking strangers to take a mobile phone photo is common these days but a man out for a training run didn’t expect the request to end in a crime.

POLICIA NACIONAL HQ, ALICANTE

He was stopped in the city’s Plaza del Doctor Gomez by the three ‘young’ men.

As he took their phone to take a picture, one of the group grabbed him by the neck and tore off his gold chain.

He resisted but was assaulted by the trio who then ran off, but with the victim in hot pursuit after calling the police.

A Policia Nacional patrol car spotted the chase and officers joined in on foot to apprehend the thieves.

The stolen chain was returned to its owner and the detainees hauled before an Alicante investigating court.

The police have warned people not to wear valuable items in public areas and to be aware of potential suspicious situations.

One of the most notorious moves tend to come from ‘love huggers’ who embrace a target wearing expensive jewellery or a watch, before grabbing an item and then running off to a waiting accomplice in a car.