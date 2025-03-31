31 Mar, 2025
31 Mar, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfas del Pi with pool garage – € 375,000

Spacious 3 bedroom villa with private pool in Alfaz del Pi on the Costa Blanca. This property is located in a quiet urbanisation and is divided over 2 levels and has a private garage. On the top floor there is an equipped kitchen with open arch to the living room and a extra store room at the entrance. This spacious open living and dining room is equipped with air conditioning and opens up to a covered balcony with sea views. From the hallway there is a spacious double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, air conditioning and a bathroom with shower. It would be an option to separate part of the… See full property details

Villa

Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfàs del Pi, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 375,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

