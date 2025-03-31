German arrested for ‘stabbing man to death over money’ as crime wave grips Costa del Sol town

A MAN has been stabbed to death in Manilva, seemingly as the result of an argument over money.

The alleged killer, said to be a German national, has been arrested.

It was at about 9.30am on the morning of Saturday, 29 March, that 112 services received an emergency call.

A man, it was intimated, had been stabbed in the abdomen, and was to be found on the A-377 (calle Doctor Alvarez Leiva) in the downtown area.

Manilva has seen a recent crime wave that involves not just killings but break-ins and burglary too

Guardia Civil officers and paramedics were despatched to the scene. Given the gravity of the wounding, a helicopter was also summoned.

Though the victim, said to be in his 30s, was given urgent medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We want an immediate end to the insecurity, in the face of violence, suffered by the residents of Manilva,” said Antonio Marin, spokesperson for the Vox Party’s Municipal Group.

He called for the immediate installation of security cameras in the town’s streets.

Violence in Manilva, he suggested, was now out of control: “Fights and assaults in public places are now a daily occurrence.”

He said that, sadly, he was not surprised at the killing.

“What happened this Saturday was foreseeable. Unfortunately, Manilva residents are becoming accustomed to the insecurity in their own neighbourhoods due to the lack of local police officers,” he stated.

Therefore, he explained, Vox has filed a motion requesting the installation of security cameras in Manilva’s urban areas ‘to combat the increase in crime throughout the municipality.’

Señor Marin assured the people of Manilva that this issue would be debated at the very next pleno (full session) of the Manilva town council.

“As a matter of priority, we need technology that can read car number plates installed in all the problem areas of town,” he added.

Señor Marin had no hesitation in linking Manilva’s violence problem to the drug trade.

“The crimes which increasingly occur in our community can be laid at the door of the drug-dealers and squatters.

“The law enforcement agencies will be more effective in combatting violent offenders when they have proper vigilance tools, twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year.”









