Three arrested over spate of burglaries and breaks in on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Popular Duquesa Port among the targets

TWO men and a woman have been arrested over a spate of robberies in Sabinillas and Duquesa port.

The investigation began after local businesses reported an increase in criminal activity in the area, leading authorities to upgrade the security cameras in the area.

Eventually, thanks to this footage, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspects, who have been handed over to the judicial authorities.

READ MORE: Where is Martina? Fears grow for German carer who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol six days ago – as finding her car becomes crucial

Three suspects have been arrested of a spate of burglaries in Duquesa and Sabinillas

The police are still investigating whether the detainees are connected to other similar incidents that have occurred in the municipality in recent weeks.

It follows on from the arrest of seven suspected drug smugglers on a nearby beach between Casares Costa and Manilva.

READ MORE: Five elderly passengers ‘seriously injured’ after tourist coach overturns in Spain

The gang were surprised by police as they unloaded 150kg of cocaine during the early hours.

The operation, which took place on Monday March 10 was the culmination of an ongoing investigation by specialised anti-narcotics and organised crime units.

Police had been monitoring the suspected criminal gang’s activities for some time before intercepting what authorities describe as a ‘significant shipment.’