20 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Mar, 2025 @ 17:39
··
1 min read

Three arrested over spate of burglaries and breaks in on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Popular Duquesa Port among the targets

by
La Duquesa

TWO men and a woman have been arrested over a spate of robberies in Sabinillas and Duquesa port.

The investigation began after local businesses reported an increase in criminal activity in the area, leading authorities to upgrade the security cameras in the area.

Eventually, thanks to this footage, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspects, who have been handed over to the judicial authorities.

READ MORE: Where is Martina? Fears grow for German carer who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol six days ago – as finding her car becomes crucial

Three suspects have been arrested of a spate of burglaries in Duquesa and Sabinillas

The police are still investigating whether the detainees are connected to other similar incidents that have occurred in the municipality in recent weeks.

It follows on from the arrest of seven suspected drug smugglers on a nearby beach between Casares Costa and Manilva.

READ MORE: Five elderly passengers ‘seriously injured’ after tourist coach overturns in Spain

The gang were surprised by police as they unloaded 150kg of cocaine during the early hours.

The operation, which took place on Monday March 10 was the culmination of an ongoing investigation by specialised anti-narcotics and organised crime units. 

Police had been monitoring the suspected criminal gang’s activities for some time before intercepting what authorities describe as a ‘significant shipment.’

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Where every move matters: Expert real estate services on the Costa Blanca

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop