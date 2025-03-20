Where is Martina? Fears grow for German carer who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol six days ago – as finding her car becomes crucial

FEARS are growing for a missing German carer who vanished from the Costa del Sol almost a week ago.

Martina (pictured above right), 61, and her pup Ellie (left) were last seen in Elviria, Marbella at around 11am on Friday, March 14.

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since. Her phone then went dead at 3.17pm.

In an update today, an expat who has been helping search the coast said finding her car is essential to unlocking clues.

Martina drives a blue Daihatsu Materia with German plates that read So-BG 4444.

Example of car driven by Martina

The daughter of one of her patients wrote in a post today: “The problem is: we do not know where she went after she was last seen or spoken to…

“She could’ve driven anywhere! It doesn’t have to be Elviria or Calahonda… Maybe she drove to Mijas, or Fuengirola, maybe she drove to Estepona… We do not know… And until we don’t find her car, it’s like looking for a needle in haystack!”

She insisted the police are doing ‘everything they can’, adding: “I myself drove around the entire Elviria and walked around with her picture asking if anyone has seen her since Friday.

“I also get asked a lot if she might have left without saying anything? I don’t know the answer to that question… I personally don’t think she would just leave without saying anything to her patients and leave them unattended.”

Martina has patients between Calahonda and Elviria and lives in Lunamar, opposite the English International College.

If you have seen Martina or think you might know where she is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.