20 Mar, 2025
20 Mar, 2025 @ 12:43
Where is Martina? Fears grow for German carer who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol six days ago – as finding her car becomes crucial

FEARS are growing for a missing German carer who vanished from the Costa del Sol almost a week ago.

Martina (pictured above right), 61, and her pup Ellie (left) were last seen in Elviria, Marbella at around 11am on Friday, March 14.

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since. Her phone then went dead at 3.17pm.

In an update today, an expat who has been helping search the coast said finding her car is essential to unlocking clues.

Martina drives a blue Daihatsu Materia with German plates that read So-BG 4444.

Example of car driven by Martina

The daughter of one of her patients wrote in a post today: “The problem is: we do not know where she went after she was last seen or spoken to…

“She could’ve driven anywhere! It doesn’t have to be Elviria or Calahonda… Maybe she drove to Mijas, or Fuengirola, maybe she drove to Estepona… We do not know… And until we don’t find her car, it’s like looking for a needle in haystack!”

She insisted the police are doing ‘everything they can’, adding: “I myself drove around the entire Elviria and walked around with her picture asking if anyone has seen her since Friday.

“I also get asked a lot if she might have left without saying anything? I don’t know the answer to that question… I personally don’t think she would just leave without saying anything to her patients and leave them unattended.”

Martina has patients between Calahonda and Elviria and lives in Lunamar, opposite the English International College.

If you have seen Martina or think you might know where she is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

