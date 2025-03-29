Are you an expat or an immigrant in Spain? The Olive Press canvassed the debate on this hot topic

WE took the expat vs immigrant (or resident) debate to the streets of Spain with a vox pop around San Pedro de Alcantara.

While some despised the word immigrant, staunchly referring to themselves as expats, others didn’t mind the term as long as they got to live in Spain.

Ali Alzayani, 44, half Bahraini/English, businessman, San Pedro Alcantara:

“Expat sounds like you made a choice, immigrant sounds like you had to move. It’s unfair but it’s how the world sees it.

“You can start as an expat thinking it’s temporary but then you build a life, settle in, and suddenly you’re more of an immigrant.”

Kieran Kiernan, 80, Irish, San Pedro Alcantara

“Immigrants are those who come on boats. Whereas expats want a second chance and a better life. They have a better life than immigrants, immigrants have nothing.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think I was an immigrant because it has heavy connotations.”

Olof Pettsson, 78, Swedish (Stockholm), managing director, Guadalmina

“I am not an immigrant because Sweden is a part of the EU and there is free movement. Immigrants are from outside the area, so you could call expats from the UK, immigrants. However, they use the word expat to soften it if they feel negative towards immigration.”

Mary Page, retired headmistress, Estepona

“I’ve only heard the word ‘expat’ in Spain. I think it’s used mainly by non- Spanish speaking inhabitants of ‘Brit bubbles’ who see themselves as separate from the natives. It’s something out of the long- gone age of Empire. I was an immigrant until I changed nationality and am now a proud Spaniard.”

Sandra Russell, 73, former restaurant owner in Estepona

“I hate the word expat. To me it just doesn’t ring right. It’s like an old fashioned name for the British in Hong Kong or Singapore. I don’t think it fits foreigners in Spain, I refer to myself as a ‘foreign resident’ because I am pretty much integrated and speak Spanish although I am fair and look like a guiri. I don’t mind using that word because I have always looked at it with humour.”

Jane Willy, 79, Welsh, retired hairdresser, San Pedro

“I am neither an expat nor an immigrant, I would call myself a resident as this is my forever home. I’ve booked my cremation. But if people call me an immigrant that’s fine, I have no problem.”