30 Mar, 2025
29 Mar, 2025 @ 10:00
Are you an expat or an immigrant in Spain? The Olive Press canvassed the debate on this hot topic

WE took the expat vs immigrant (or resident) debate to the streets of Spain with a vox pop around San Pedro de Alcantara. 

While some despised the word immigrant, staunchly referring to themselves as expats, others didn’t mind the term as long as they got to live in Spain.

Ali Alzayani, 44, half Bahraini/English, businessman, San Pedro Alcantara: 

“Expat sounds like you made a choice, immigrant sounds like you had to move. It’s unfair but it’s how the world sees it.

“You can start as an expat thinking it’s temporary but then you build a life, settle in, and suddenly you’re more of an immigrant.”

Kieran Kiernan, 80, Irish, San Pedro Alcantara

“Immigrants are those who come on boats. Whereas expats want a second chance and a better life. They have a better life than immigrants, immigrants have nothing.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think I was an immigrant because it has heavy connotations.”

Olof Pettsson, 78, Swedish (Stockholm), managing director, Guadalmina

“I am not an immigrant because Sweden is a part of the EU and there is free movement. Immigrants are from outside the area, so you could call expats from the UK, immigrants. However, they use the word expat to soften it if they feel negative towards immigration.”

Mary Page, retired headmistress, Estepona

“I’ve only heard the word ‘expat’ in Spain.  I think it’s used mainly by non- Spanish speaking inhabitants of ‘Brit bubbles’ who see themselves as separate from the natives. It’s something out of the long- gone age of Empire. I was an immigrant until I changed nationality and am now a proud Spaniard.”

Sandra Russell, 73, former restaurant owner in Estepona 

“I hate the word expat. To me it just doesn’t ring right. It’s like an old fashioned name for the British in Hong Kong or Singapore. I don’t think it fits foreigners in Spain, I refer to myself as a ‘foreign resident’ because I am pretty much integrated and speak Spanish although I am fair and look like a guiri. I don’t mind using that word because I have always looked at it with humour.”

Jane Willy, 79, Welsh, retired hairdresser, San Pedro

“I am neither an expat nor an immigrant, I would call myself a resident as this is my forever home. I’ve booked my cremation. But if people call me an immigrant that’s fine, I have no problem.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

