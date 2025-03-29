Photo from Ibiza telescope named NASA ‘Picture of the Day’

NASA named a photo taken from Ibiza as the Astronomy Picture of the Day on Wednesday.

Captured by the Cala d’Hort telescope, the image shows the Pacman nebula (NGC281) where new stars are forming.

It is 10,000 lightyears from earth, in the Cassiopeia constellation and around 80 years of light are captured in the photo.

Taken by Joan Montilla Gomez, a member of the d’Eivissa Astronomic Association and is the third time the telescope has received the honour.

It took 44 hours in total to secure the image, which is not only ‘marvellous looking but allows us to reflect on the universe we call home.’