30 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Mar, 2025 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

Pictured: Alan Carr and Amanda Holden’s gorgeous renovation project in Andalucia is up for sale – and Brits are stunned by the price

by
Alan Carr and Amanda Holden’s gorgeous renovation project in Andalucia is up for sale - and Brits are stunned by the price

A RENOVATED Granada province townhouse that featured on BBC TV’s ‘Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job’ is up for sale for an asking price of €245,000.

The three-bedroomed property in the small town of Moclin- some 35 kms northwest of Granada City.

Interest has shot through the roof following the TV series starring Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, according to Rightmove UK who are selling the home.

READ MORE:

ALAN & AMANDA(BBC image)

“There have been over 85,000 searches for Moclin so far this year, compared with just 104 at this time last year, equating to a more than 800 times surge,” said a Rightmove statement.

“It’s the biggest year-on-year increase we have recorded of any overseas location in 2025,” it added.

The company’s chief data officer, Steve Pimblett, said: We expect the home will draw a lot of attention, and hopefully find the right buyer.”

The restored property’s ground floor has three sets of French windows opening from the patio into the dining room/reception area letting in lots of natural light.

DINING ROOM(Rightmove image)

Stairs lead to the first floor and two archways open into the kitchen which has been completely refitted.

Features include ‘a large central island, a chimney breast that houses the cooker and storage in traditional-style cupboards’.

From the kitchen, there is a service passage through to the rear patio garden, with a WC and boiler room in this area too.

KITCHEN(Rightmove image)

At the rear of the property, the former casita/stable has been restored to provide a ‘lovely first floor terrace and balcony’.

OUTSIDE TERRACE(Rightmove image)

Elsewhere on the first floor is a master bedroom suite with a hand-moulded ceiling, French windows and Juliet balconies.

The profile adds: “A spacious Jack & Jill bathroom links the master bedroom suite with the adjacent guest bedroom on this floor.”

On the second floor landing, double doors open into a ‘sophisticated living room/bar, reminiscent of a private members’ club’.

IMPRESSIVE BAR(Rightmove image)

Finally, the top floor guest bedroom has an open plan en-suite bathroom with an Arabic-style built-in bath, and a walk-in wardrobe/dressing area.

ARABIAN BEDROOM(Rightmove image)

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Expats demand urgent regulation of the funeral plan sector in Spain after collapse of Iberian 

Next Story

Photo from Ibiza telescope named NASA ‘Picture of the Day’

Latest from Granada

Go toTop