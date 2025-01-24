Revealed: The ‘most revolting’ thing Amanda Holden and Alan Carr found while renovating Andalucian villa as new show airs TONIGHT 

AMANDA Holden and Alan Carr have revealed the ‘most revolting’ thing they found while renovating an Andalucian villa for their new TV show airing tonight.

Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job follows the British stars as they take on their most ambitious renovation project yet.

Due to air on BBC 1 at 8pm tonight, the show follows the friends as they transform a house in the sleepy Andalucian town of Moclin.

It follows two series of Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job, where they restored cheap, derelict properties in Sicily and Tuscany.

The Spanish property had been empty for 35 years before the co-presenters snapped it up.

It is in a privileged position across from the town hall, home to Spain’s youngest and sexiest mayor (according to Carr).

“We think this is our best house so far. It’s definitely the biggest,” Holden told The Times.

“We felt we’d drunk the Aperol dry in Italy after two series and we needed to up our game somewhere new.”

About an hour from Granada and an hour and a half from Malaga, Moclin is not where you’d expect to find these two British icons.

But according to Holden, that’s entirely the point. She claimed their mission was to ‘find places that have lost their energy and young people’ in order to revitalise them.

With just 200 residents, it is hoped the stars’ investment pays off like it did in Italy, where they took advantage of a €1 property scheme to flip a decaying house and sell it for €145,000.

Recently, when three elderly residents died in quick succession, Moclin’s population dwindled by 1.5%, with locals warning it is ‘just one generation away from disappearing’.

Amanda and Alan bought the property for €65,000 and it will once again be sold at the end of the series.

Some two builders and an architect were involved in the ambitious renovation, which involved replacing the roof and converting the loft.

“It didn’t have squatters, unlike the house in Sicily, but we found a poo in a bath,” Carr said.

“And a snake dropped down from the ceiling,” added Holden.

The house is heavily inspired by Andalucia’s rich history and culture, including nods to the area’s Moorish influence.

Holden reportedly visited Granada’s famous Alhambra palace and ‘fell in love’, even using traditional techniques to ensemble their Mudejar style ceilings.

“It’s just gorgeous,” she said. “It’s a very Moorish area and we wanted that influence in the house.”

Carr also shared Holden’s love of the region, bemoaning that his parents never went beyond Malagas beaches during his childhood holidays to Andalucia.

Although the pair will not reveal their budget, they did confess it ‘wouldn’t go far in London’.

They sourced many items cheaply by recycling and upcycling materials, as well as working with local artisans.

Holden was reportedly so enamoured with Granada’s characteristic pomegranate-themed crockery she has now ordered a set for herself.

The bedroom also nods to Moclin’s history, with views of the village’s 13th century where Catherine of Aragon’s parents lived.

On the top floor, Carr has kitted out a sultry blue bar lounge he has dubbed the ‘Soho House of Moclin’.

The property, called Casa Alamanda, is hoped to be used as a BnB to promote year round use.

It will be sold furnished, including the handy reception bell, gorgeous bedding and stunning sofas.

Although it currently only has three bedrooms, there is scope to add more buildings in the back courtyard.

The show reportedly brought a buzz back to the town long before it aired, with the crew dining at the local bar daily.

Moclin is a quiet, picturesque town for any budget, with properties available for as little as €35,000.