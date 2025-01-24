Greek hotel chain looking for 200 new employees in Spain

HOTEL chain Ikos is looking for 200 new employees to work the high season at their Costa del Sol, Mallorca and Greek locations.

They will hold a recruitment event at the NH Hotel Malaga on January 31.

The Greek chain is looking for staff in the rooms, restaurants, bar and management departments.

Their Estepona hotel has 411 rooms and suites over its seven buildings and twenty villas.

They are also calling for students to start their career in the hotel sector, including positions with accommodation and food provided.

Ikos Resorts has seven hotels across Greece and Spain, with continued growth expected.

A ‘luxury all-inclusive’, they have Michelin star chefs, spa treatments designed by French beauty guru Anne Semonin, various swimming pools and children’s play areas. To apply for the open day, follow this link.