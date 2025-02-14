14 Feb, 2025
14 Feb, 2025 @ 15:00
Heartless thieves steal 100 cars belonging to victims of deadly DANA storm in Valencia and sell them for scrap

Racketeers brazenly steal over 100 cars damaged in Valencia floods- taking them on tow trucks to scrapyards in southern Spain

107 CARS damaged in the Valencia floods have been found in scrapyards and warehouses in the Granada area.

Three people are being investigated by the Guardia Civil

The probe started after a car owner complained that his vehicle had disappeared from Ribarroja.

DANA FLOOD DEVASTATION(Cordon Press image)

Guardia officers launched a special operation called ‘Dark Soul’ after discovering it had been moved 500 kilometres to Dolor in Granada province.

Inquiries revealed that the car’s parts were being advertised on a scrapyard website for €35,000.

The vehicle had not been deregistered as its owner had not given permission for that to happen or for it to be moved.

Officers visited the yard and found a batch of cars illegally moved from Valencia, with 12 having had theft reports filed by owners.

They were transported by a tow truck firm based in Granada province that specialises in moving damaged vehicles to authorised repair centres.

The Guardia Civil widened their net and carried out seven inspections on businesses in Dolor.

They identified 107 vehicles that had been stolen and taken to the town.

Three people are being probed for vehicle theft, receiving stolen goods, and document forgery.

A court in Lliria, Valencia is coordinating the investigation.

