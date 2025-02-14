14 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Feb, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

WATCH: Police in Spain arrest leader of brutal mafia gang that murdered 16 people and extorted politicians in Peru

by
WATCH: Police in Spain arrest leader of brutal mafia gang that murdered 16 people in Peru

A PERUVIAN mafia boss accused of 16 murders in his country has been arrested in Elche by the Policia Nacional.

He was detained at his girlfriend’s home after an operation lasting several months to track down his whereabouts in Spain.

The fugitive led a gang called ‘Los Afiles’ who carried out assassinations, plus three kidnappings that all ended in deaths, extortion, and drug trafficking.

READ MORE:

He is also linked to 30 crimes, including attacks against local officials in the Peruvian town of Callao where he ran extortion rackets linked to public works projects.

‘Los Alfiles’ carried out selective assassinations to earn money from the municipality and resorted to intimidation and murder to instil fear among businessmen and politicians who might stand in their way.

Peruvian police broke up ‘Los Alfiles’ in 2022 with 18 arrests, but the leader skipped the country.

The Policia Nacional received information last year via Interpol that the gang boss could be in Spain.

Extensive investigations and surveillance work lasting several months pinned him down to an Elche address where his girlfriend lived.

He was arrested on Thursday and transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Racketeers brazenly steal over 100 cars damaged in Valencia floods- taking them on tow trucks to scrapyards in southern Spain
Previous Story

Heartless thieves steal 100 cars belonging to victims of deadly DANA storm in Valencia and sell them for scrap

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop