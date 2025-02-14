WATCH: Police in Spain arrest leader of brutal mafia gang that murdered 16 people and extorted politicians in Peru

A PERUVIAN mafia boss accused of 16 murders in his country has been arrested in Elche by the Policia Nacional.

He was detained at his girlfriend’s home after an operation lasting several months to track down his whereabouts in Spain.

The fugitive led a gang called ‘Los Afiles’ who carried out assassinations, plus three kidnappings that all ended in deaths, extortion, and drug trafficking.

READ MORE:

He is also linked to 30 crimes, including attacks against local officials in the Peruvian town of Callao where he ran extortion rackets linked to public works projects.

‘Los Alfiles’ carried out selective assassinations to earn money from the municipality and resorted to intimidation and murder to instil fear among businessmen and politicians who might stand in their way.

Peruvian police broke up ‘Los Alfiles’ in 2022 with 18 arrests, but the leader skipped the country.

The Policia Nacional received information last year via Interpol that the gang boss could be in Spain.

Extensive investigations and surveillance work lasting several months pinned him down to an Elche address where his girlfriend lived.

He was arrested on Thursday and transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid.