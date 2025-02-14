Tourist resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol will charge a fee to use beach access elevators

TORREMOLINOS City Council has announced a fee of €1 for the public use of three elevators.

On Wednesday, the City Council stated that the fee will be established ‘for each individual use of an elevator’.

The fee will be charged prior to the use of the elevators, two of which, located in Plaza Punta Tarifa, take users from the town centre to the beach front below.

The third elevator provides access between La Bateria park and Carlota Alessandri avenue.

The municipal lifts will continue to be offered free of charge during a trial period of several weeks, after which the fee will kick in.

The elevator service is currently provided from 10am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm, every day of the week, but users will now have to cough up.

However, there are age groups who are exempt from the payment, and the council has created discount vouchers.

Children under the age of 6, people over 65, and anyone with reduced mobility do not have to pay.

The discount vouchers available are: the ten-trip voucher, which will cost €7.50, the 50-trip one, €25, and the 100-trip voucher, €40.

While the decision may not please members of the public, there is a silver lining to the new fee.

The City Council said: “The money raised will be used to create social employment, since workers from special employment centres will be responsible for collecting the fees for this service”.