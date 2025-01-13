13 Jan, 2025
13 Jan, 2025 @ 16:37
Public prosecution office opens investigation into homophobic Torremolinos club

MALAGA’S public prosecution office has opened an investigation into a Torremolinos club accused of an anti-gay hate crime. 

It comes after Casa Fatima promoted it’s inaugural event with an Instagram post banning ‘f**s’ from entering. 

The office will investigate whether the organisers are culpable of denying services on the grounds of sexual identity, a crime under article 512 of Spain’s legal code. 

The public prosecution office will also investigate if the ‘dignity’ of homosexual people could have been damaged by the advert. 

Torremolinos mayor, Margarita del Cid also reported the club for slander and hate crimes after she was ‘attacked’ by the promoters via a private message on Instagram. 

According to the mayor, she was called a ‘b**ch’ and urged defended their rules, the promoters suggesting she should support them as a Catholic. 

“We don’t want sick or bad people..f**s or transexuals,” they said. 

The ‘Noche Superstar’ event, which has now been cancelled, was due to take place on January 18 at the Calle Cruz venue. 

However, the organisers plan to move the party to Malaga capital. 

The club, a luxury Moroccan venue, has also made its Instagram account private following the backlash. 

Del Cid said:“We are not going to tolerate these attitudes. Hate and homophobia has no place here and we are going to do everything we can to stop this event and any activity of any club that displays such shameful attitudes.”

