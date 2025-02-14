14 Feb, 2025
14 Feb, 2025 @ 17:00
1 min read

Fury in Spain as church foundation is investigated for offering ‘gay conversion therapy’ to children from SIXTY schools

by

A CATHOLIC Church foundation is facing criminal investigation for allegedly conducting gay conversion therapy on children across 60 state-funded schools.

Prosecutors are examining potential hate crimes and criminal conspiracy charges against the San Vicente Mártir Diocesan Schools Foundation, following claims it attempted to ‘cure homosexuality’ in students.

The judicial probe comes as Valencia’s Archbishop was forced to shut down the church’s Family Guidance Centre and accept its director’s resignation amid the growing scandal.

wedding e
A church foundation is under investigation for offering ‘gay conversion therapy’ to children in sixty-publicly funded schools

Regional political party Compromís, which filed the original complaint in October, claims the foundation is part of an ‘extensive network of homophobic pseudo-therapies’ operating throughout the Valencia region. 

The schools involved are partially funded by public money through government agreements.

“The physical integrity and emotional and mental health of these children are at stake,” said Francesc Roig, LGBTI spokesperson for Compromis. 

“This has names and surnames pointing directly to the Archbishop and the Foundation.”

Compromís plans to introduce legislation next week making conversion therapy a criminal offense under Spain’s Penal Code. 

Regional authorities, including Valencia’s maligned President Carlos Mazon and Education Minister Jose Antonio Rovira, face mounting pressure to respond to the scandal, with critics accusing them of ‘looking the other way.’

The group has launched a confidential support website for victims while regional authorities face mounting pressure over their perceived inaction.

The scandal marks one of Spain’s largest investigations into institutional conversion therapy, particularly significant for targeting minors in the education system.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

