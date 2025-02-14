Pope Francis is hospitalised with bronchitis: Spaniards flood social media with messages of support

POPE Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Friday to be treated for bronchitis as Catholics in Spain posted messages of support on social media.

The 88-year-old pontiff has cancelled his engagements until at least Monday.

He has complained of breathing problems and was diagnosed with bronchitis last week, but continued to hold daily audiences in his suite.

POPE FRANCIS, LAST WEDNESDAY(Cordon Press image)

He attended his general audience on Wednesday and presided at an outdoor Mass on Sunday.

But he had handed off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing.

On Friday, he appeared bloated and pale during the handful of audiences he held before going to the hospital.

The bloating appeared to indicate that the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has long battled health problems, especially bouts of acute bronchitis in winter.

He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Francis is being treated at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he was last admitted in June 2023 to have surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall.