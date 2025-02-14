14 Feb, 2025
14 Feb, 2025 @ 10:12
·
1 min read

Search for missing Brit who vanished from expat haven on Spain’s Costa Blanca is ‘deactivated’

by

A BRITISH man who vanished from the Costa Blanca has reportedly been found.

Mark Russel Ward, 67, sparked concern after disappearing from San Fulgencio on February 1.

The town is situated in the Vega Baja region of Alicante province, which is hugely popular among the British expat community.

Some 66% of the 10,000 people who live there are foreign residents, a majority of them British.

According to SOS Desaparecidos, Mark was found on February 10, nine days after the appeal was launched.

The missing persons charity did not provide details on where Mark had been during that time.

It only announced that the search for the Brit had been ‘deactivated’ after he was located with life.

Tags:

La Marina San Fulgencio
