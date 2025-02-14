2 bedroom Flat for sale in Castello de la Plana with pool garage – € 226,000

Floor 2nd, flat total surface area 84 m², usable floor area 84 m², double bedrooms: 2, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair-friendly, air conditioning (hot and cold), age between 10 and 20 years, built-in wardrobes, lift, balcony, heating (central), kitchen, dining room, state of repair: in good condition, car park, community fees: 135€ trimestre vivienda / 68,40€ trimestre zona co, garden (community), utility room, floor no.: 1, swimming pool (community), automatic door phone, reinforced door, sunny, telephone, lands: floating platform, storeroom, double glazing, inner courtyard, energy emission… See full property details
Flat
Castelló de la Plana, Castellón
|
2 beds
|
2 baths
€ 226,000