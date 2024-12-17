17 Dec, 2024
17 Dec, 2024 @ 12:01
Dutch fugitive wanted for €230m cocaine empire is found hiding among Alicante’s expat community

A DUTCH fugitive accused of shipping four tons of cocaine with a street value of €230 million has been arrested in Moraira.

The 43-year-old man was detained by the Policia Nacional on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Dutch authorities in April.

The suspect is alleged to have used multiple front companies to facilitate the drug smuggling operation dating back to 2020.

High-purity cocaine was transported through ‘sophisticated methods’ of concealment and the shell companies then assigned shipments and receipt of the narcotics.

If convicted of drug trafficking, the Dutch national faces six years in prison.

The Policia Nacional received information that he was hiding out in Moraira to avoid being found by Dutch law enforcement.

After carrying out surveillance, they confirmed his identity and arrested him.

As is routine in such cases, the National Court will now process the Dutch application for extradition.

Alex Trelinski

Villa Almuñécar, Granada   3 beds   3 baths €