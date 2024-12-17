Pictured: The one-of-a-kind restaurant in Spain that’s inside a VOLCANO and surrounded by ‘secret tunnels and caves’

A UNIQUE restaurant in the Canary Islands has become a standout attraction for being located entirely within a volcanic cave.

Lagomar, located in the small town of Nazaret in Lanzarote, is the work of renowned Canarian artist César Manrique, who transformed a volcanic landscape into a unique dining destination.

The restaurant features walls made from volcanic rock, wooden walkways, and panoramic terraces overlooking Lanzarote’s dramatic volcanic terrain.

Its design carefully preserves the natural landscape while incorporating modern architectural elements.

Specializing in Canarian cuisine, Lagomar offers a menu that highlights local ingredients.

Dishes include traditional wrinkled potatoes with mojo sauce, the chef’s fried cheeses, and main courses like Lanzarote tuna and whiskey-infused salmon.

The restaurant also features a cave-based cocktail bar operating from 6pm to midnight. Reservations are recommended for those wanting to experience this unique dining venue.

The restaurant offers more than just a meal, providing visitors with a distinctive culinary experience that combines local gastronomy with extraordinary volcanic architecture.