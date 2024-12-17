17 Dec, 2024
17 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Almunecar with pool garage – € 550,000

by
Villa

Almuñécar, Granada

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 550,000

Beautiful villa for sale in the prestigious urbanization of Los Pinos, within a few minutes walk from the International School. This property is renovated with taste and quality materials, with large terraces and an 8×4 swimming pool. The property has two entrances from different streets. From the entrance next to the garage, we find a security door that connects us with a beautiful entrance with a large hall that distributes us in two areas. The first area leads to a large storage room and utility room and the second area leads to the main living room and kitchen. On the first floor there… See full property details

