3 bedroom Villa for sale in Almunecar with pool garage – € 550,000

Villa Almuñécar, Granada 3 beds 3 baths € 550,000

Beautiful villa for sale in the prestigious urbanization of Los Pinos, within a few minutes walk from the International School. This property is renovated with taste and quality materials, with large terraces and an 8×4 swimming pool. The property has two entrances from different streets. From the entrance next to the garage, we find a security door that connects us with a beautiful entrance with a large hall that distributes us in two areas. The first area leads to a large storage room and utility room and the second area leads to the main living room and kitchen. On the first floor there… See full property details