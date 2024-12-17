Warning for British homeowners in Spain after thieves ransack empty Benahavis villa and steal €500k worth of watches and jewellery

Have you been a victim of robbers on the Costa del Sol? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

ROBBERS are once again targeting empty homes on the Costa del Sol, police have warned.

A villa in Benahavis was ransacked last weekend, with thieves cracking a safe and making off with more than €500,000 worth of items.

The loot included a string of high-end watches and Cartier jewellery, reports Malaga Hoy.

The suspects are said to have taken advantage of the villa being empty and were ‘unbothered’ by the alarm system, as they were in and out within 10 minutes.

The robbery took place on Saturday at around 6.50pm, meaning the thieves didn’t even wait until it was dark.

At least two individuals with masks were seen on CCTV breaking the glass of the sliding door of the kitchen.

They headed to the main bedroom, where they allegedly tore out the safe and threw it onto the patio outside before leaving with it.

The owner received an alert to his mobile phone but by the time he arrived to the property, there was no sign of the robbers.

The safe contained eight luxury watches from the brands Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Romain Jerome, as well as a necklace, earrings and gold rings from Cartier, whose value is believed to exceed €500,000.

The Guardia Civil is leading the investigation but no arrests have been made.