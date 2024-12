A DEAD whale has been pictured washed up on a beach in Marbella.

The carcass was spotted by a local on Guadalmina beach in San Pedro de Alcantara this morning.

The photos (above) were shared to a local Facebook group by local worker Juan Hernandez.

It is not clear how the animal died but its tail appears to have been damaged.

Meanwhile, the photos show its intestines spilling out of its body and onto the sand.