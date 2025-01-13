Italian mob boss from feared Camorra mafia arrested in Spain’s Marbella ‘while walking with his wife’ 

A HIGH-RANKING capo from Italy’s feared Camorra has been arrested on the Costa del Sol along with his son and son-in-law.

Officers from Spain’s elite Udyco anti-drug unit along with their Italian counterparts swooped on Ciro Marigliano while he was walking down the street with his wife in Marbella.

The mob boss, wanted since July 2024 for attempted murder, had been living openly in the millionaires’ playground of Marbella, highlighting once again how Costa del Sol’s luxury developments continue to attract Europe’s most dangerous criminals.

The police teams had managed to keep on his tail after he’d made several manoeuvres to shake them after he had left his home in a leafy suburb to head to the city centre.

Three members of the Camorra mafia have been arrested in Spain

His arrest led police to two more Camorra members within hours, all wanted for various crimes including gun running.

Stanislao Marigliano and Michele Sannino, both wanted for serious international drug trafficking offences, were picked up in follow-up raids.

The mob boss’s son, Stanislao Marigliano, faces a prison sentence of 30 years for attempted murder after gunning a man down.

Meanwhile Sannino, the son-in-law, is facing a 20-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling.

He distributed his ill-gotten goods throughout Italy through a criminal organisation based in Sant Giovanni.

The trio, who were all related to each other, were considered ‘made men’ in Italian mafia culture.

“The arrest of three dangerous fugitives has dealt a serious blow to organised crime, achieved through meticulous investigative work and extraordinary collaboration between Naples police and Spanish authorities,” said Matteo Piantedosi, Italy’s Interior Minister.

“It highlights once again the state’s ability to combat even the most insidious criminal organisations effectively.”

The arrests come amid growing concerns about the Costa del Sol’s attraction for international criminals. Just days ago, an Irish fugitive wanted for murder was captured in nearby Calahonda, Mijas, after attempting to flee from Policia Local.

The suspect had been hiding in the Calypso urbanisation and was subject to a European Arrest Warrant for both murder and homicide charges in Ireland.

These latest arrests highlight the ongoing battle against organised crime on the Costa del Sol, with authorities continuing to crack down on international fugitives who view the region as a safe haven.