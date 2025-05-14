14 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 May, 2025 @ 17:09
··
1 min read

Culprit for Spain’s blackout narrowed down to substation in Andalucia

by
Spain’s energy network ‘rules out a cyber attack as the cause of the blackout’

SPANISH authorities have traced the origin of the Iberian power outage to a substation in the region of Andalucia.

Speaking on Wednesday, Energy Minister Sara Aagesen confirmed that an abrupt loss of power at a facility in Granada was the first of three failures that sparked disruptions across the grid. 

Seconds later, related incidents were recorded in Badajoz and Sevilla, culminating in the loss of 2.2 gigawatts of electricity.

READ MORE: Spain blackout seen from space in eerie NASA satellite images

It marks the first time officials have publicly identified the potential geographic source of the outage. 

However, the minister cautioned that reaching a definitive conclusion would not be straightforward.

“We are analysing millions of pieces of data. We also continue to make progress in identifying where these generation losses occurred and we already know that they started in Granada, Badajoz and Sevilla,” Aagesen said.

Aagesen noted that early probes have already ruled out several possible causes, including cyberattacks on the grid operator REE, imbalances between supply and demand, and insufficient capacity.

“There was no alert, no warning,” she added, pushing away claims from opposition politicians that warnings from experts may have been ignored.

The minister also revealed that excessive voltage in the days preceding the event is being looked at as a possible trigger, after reports of volatility from grid operators.

Aagesen defended the government’s commitment to renewable energy after some critics suggested that the low proportion of nuclear and fossil fuels in the system may have contributed to the blackout. 

“A mix with more renewables reduces external risks. It enables us to anticipate, adapt to, and respond quickly to any eventuality,” she said. 

She also pointed out that the use of renewables in the system has remained consistent before, during, and after the blackout.

Tags:

Related Articles

Tom Ewart Smith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's crime rate falls but serious sexual offences and attempted murder cases rise
Previous Story

Spain sees drop in crime – but sex attacks spike and attempted murder rockets up 20%

Latest from Granada

Go toTop