Spain sees drop in crime – but sex attacks spike and attempted murder rockets up 20%

REPORTED crimes in Spain fell by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Figures released on Wednesday by the Interior Ministry revealed that 589,683 crimes had been registered between January and March.

Just over a fifth of reported offences revolved around cybercrimes.

The overall figure showed some significant increases, notably in reports of rapes (up 7.6%) and drug trafficking (up 4.9%)

The biggest leap was in cases of attempted murder which rose by 19.9%.

Non-cyber crimes accounted for 40.6 incidents per 1,000 people which is one of the lowest ever figures and fell by 3.2% year-on-year.

Despite a rising trend in recent years in regard to cyber offences, the ratio stood at 9.5 crimes per 1,000 people- a fall of 1.2%.

Scams involving computers account for 87.8% of all cybercrime have fallen by 3.5%, also bucking an upward trend that started in 2011, but stopped last year.