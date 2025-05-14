440-year-old ‘miracle’ corpse of Catholic saint goes on display in Spain

THE preserved corpse of a 16th century Catholic saint has gone on display in Spain for the first time since 1914, stunning crowds of churchgoers and tourists.

Saint Teresa of Jesus, also known as St Teresa of Avila, may have died 440 years ago in 1582, but her body remains in staggering condition in what many have hailed as a ‘miracle’.

The body of the Discalced Carmelite nun went on display this week at the Basilica of the Annunciation of Our Lady in Alba de Tormes in the province of Salamanca, just months after it was exhumed by officials from the Diocese of Avila.

“The uncovered parts, which are the face and foot, are the same as they were in 1914,” Father Marco Chiesa said at the time.

READ MORE: Leading pollster in Spain who misjudged regional elections in Galicia blames nuns for skewing the vote

? El cuerpo de Santa Teresa de Jesús, fallecida en 1582, ha sido expuesto al público por primera vez en 111 años. Solo ocurrió dos veces antes: en 1760 y 1914. Cientos de fieles acudieron a la basílica de Alba de Tormes (Salamanca) para su veneración. ?? pic.twitter.com/dcfhwWMi7S — Alternativo Digital (@AlternativoDig) May 12, 2025

A 53-page preliminary analysis of the corpse’s condition, uncovered by the Spanish media outlet Salamanca RTV Al Día, said: “The right foot, left hand, heart and left arm are perfectly preserved, with intact skin, subcutaneous tissues and muscles in place and no signs of degradation.”

Her remains have even allowed experts to identify the health problems St Teresa experienced throughout her life, such as calcareous spines on her feet which experts say are indicative of long spells of walking and therefore her religious commitment.

St Teresa also suffered from convulsions, stomach problems, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

Many visitors to the basilica were visibly emotional at the sight of St Teresa’s remains, lying in a silver coffin encased in marble.

READ MORE: Prayer-bnb: How nuns are turning their convent into a holiday rental in the tourism capital of Spain’s Andalucia

Saint Teresa of Avila was canonised in 1622, 40 years after her death. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

St Teresa was born in 1515 and became a leading reformer of the Carmelites Orders of monks and nuns.

Despite experiencing health problems throughout her life, St Teresa became a key spiritual leader during the Counter Reformation – a turbulent episode in the history of the Catholic Church as leading figures sought to overcome the challenge posed by the rise of Protestantism.

St Teresa died in October 1582 and was canonised 40 years later.

She is the patron saint of chess players, lace makers, people in need of grace, people in religious orders, people ridiculed for their poetry, those who are ill, and the loss of parents.

In 1970, she became the first woman to be elevated to the doctor of the church, signifying her indispensable contribution to the Catholic Church’s doctrine.