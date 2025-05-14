Police raid huge €20 MILLION Chinese and Arab ‘mafia crypto bank’ based in Spain

AN international criminal gang which ran one of the world’s biggest clandestine crypto banks has been busted by the Policia Nacional.

There were two distinct branches of the organisation that had €20 million in the bank with an Arab-based group receiving money from anywhere in the world.

Their Chinese colleagues based mainly in the Almeria and Madrid areas got cash from Spain and transferred it out to get commissions paid in cryptocurrencies.

POLICE WITH A DETAINEE

They in effect acted as mules, transporting money hidden in vehicles to clients throughout Spain.

The gang advertised their financial services on social networks under the guise of a legitimate money transfer company.

This allowed them to reach all types of customers and extend their activity internationally.

The cash was used to fund criminal activities like human trafficking and drug dealing.

An investigation was run by an Almeria court with over 250 police officers carrying out simultaneous raids.

The operation was carried out in January in association with Europol and Eurojust but details were only made public on Wednesday.

13 house searches were conducted and 17 members of the gang have been arrested.

An address was raided in Antwerp, Belgium with the rest in Spain:- Madrid (4), Valencia (1), Malaga (1), Almeria (5) and Cadiz (1).

15 of the detainees have been jailed as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation and money laundering

Police seized €205,000 in cash, €183,000 in cryptocurrencies, 18 vehicles valued at more than €207,000 plus computer and mobile devices -most with encrypted technology.

Also impounded were 10 properties valued at more than €2.5 million.

Officers also removed high-end fashion bags worth over €230,000 and premium cigars valued at over €622,000.