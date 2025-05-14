14 May, 2025
14 May, 2025 @ 17:22
Filming begins on season two of scarily accurate Costa del Sol mafia drama Marbella

SEASON two of Costa del Sol mafia drama, Marbella has begun filming in Cadiz. 

A usually quiet stretch of Cadiz coast was brought to life this morning as film crews arrived on the Playa de Palmones to begin filming Marbella season two. 

It’s no coincidence that producers chose the Campo de Gibraltar enclave for filming, as the area has long been linked to narco-trafficking. 

SCENE OF THE ACTION: Playa de Palmones became the set for Marbella season two this morning.
PHOTO: Junta de Andalucia

Portraying the Costa del Sol’s international gangs, such as the Mocro Mafia with ‘scary accuracy’, the series is by Movistar Plus+.

Led by Hugo Silva, who plays a Marbella lawyer dragged into the criminal underworld, the series mixed the thriller genre with legal drama and crime. 

It is overseen by journalists Nacho Carretero and Arturo Lezcano, who have reported extensively on the city’s seedy underbelly. 

Their 2021 report published in El Pais, ‘Marbella, the global headquarters of organised crime’ forms the basis for the show.

Marbella’s second chapter was confirmed two months after the success of the first season, which quickly became one of Movistar Plus+’s most watched series. 

It will be written, produced and directed by the same team behind the show’s first effort, including Alberto Marini, Dani de la Torre, Oskar Santos and Fran Araujo. 

Although not officially confirmed, it is believed the second season will come out on March 6 next year.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

