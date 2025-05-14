Filming begins on season two of scarily accurate Costa del Sol mafia drama Marbella

SEASON two of Costa del Sol mafia drama, Marbella has begun filming in Cadiz.

A usually quiet stretch of Cadiz coast was brought to life this morning as film crews arrived on the Playa de Palmones to begin filming Marbella season two.

It’s no coincidence that producers chose the Campo de Gibraltar enclave for filming, as the area has long been linked to narco-trafficking.

SCENE OF THE ACTION: Playa de Palmones became the set for Marbella season two this morning.

PHOTO: Junta de Andalucia

Portraying the Costa del Sol’s international gangs, such as the Mocro Mafia with ‘scary accuracy’, the series is by Movistar Plus+.

Led by Hugo Silva, who plays a Marbella lawyer dragged into the criminal underworld, the series mixed the thriller genre with legal drama and crime.

It is overseen by journalists Nacho Carretero and Arturo Lezcano, who have reported extensively on the city’s seedy underbelly.

Their 2021 report published in El Pais, ‘Marbella, the global headquarters of organised crime’ forms the basis for the show.

Marbella’s second chapter was confirmed two months after the success of the first season, which quickly became one of Movistar Plus+’s most watched series.

It will be written, produced and directed by the same team behind the show’s first effort, including Alberto Marini, Dani de la Torre, Oskar Santos and Fran Araujo.

Although not officially confirmed, it is believed the second season will come out on March 6 next year.

