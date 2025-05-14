EXCLUSIVE: ‘You could feel the power’: Sailor’s ‘nerve-wracking’ encounter with an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar

A SAILOR has recounted the ‘awe-inspiring’ moment a six-tonne orca targeted her vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Speaking exclusively to the Olive Press, Ilona Skorobogatova described the experience as ‘a mix of adrenaline, respect, curiosity, and care.’

In a viral video on social media, the Latvian can be heard crying: “Oh my god, it’s huge! Please don’t! She’s bumping us, she’s trying to hit us to the side!”

Ilona and her skipper had been navigating a brand-new Lagoon 43 catamaran on a 4,000km journey from the French town of Les Sables-d’Olonne to Split in Croatia when the alert was sounded.

Sailor Ilona Skorobogatova, 38, was sailing past Barbate earlier this month when the interaction occurred

“I had just come off watch, which runs from 3pm to 9am, and was lying down when I heard my skipper: ‘Ilona, I think we’ve got orcas’,” the 38-year-old began.

The interaction started around 10am on May 6 as the half-a-million-euro craft made its way past Barbate to port in Gibraltar.

A group of four orcas were spotted splashing around about half a kilometre out to sea, sending nerves up the spines of Ilona and the skipper.

The creature came out of no where to bump their hull at least twice

But they stayed calm and maintained course, and for a time it seemed the huge creatures would keep their distance and leave them alone.

“Then suddenly, boom – a hit on the port side rudder,” Ilona recalled.

“We were inside the boat when we felt it, hard and fast. We powered both engines to keep control, get moving, and stay safe.

“But she kept coming, swimming under the hull, hitting us again, starboard side this time.

“It was definitely a proper blow, not just a gentle nudge. I’d even say it felt very intentional – like she was really trying to hit the boat with force.”

The whale hit the boat with such force that Ilona had to ‘quickly grab something because the impact was loud and it jolted the whole boat.’

“You could feel the power behind it, it wasn’t just a light tap, it was a real hit.”

Ilona has crossed the Atlantic four times, sailed along the South American coast, including Ushuaia and the Magellan Strait, explored Asia, and been all over Europe on the seas.

The creature then started pushing the catamaran with her full weight – ‘not ramming but shoving the us around – it felt surreal.’

The orca did ‘maybe four or five times over the course of about five to seven minutes – then she vanished.’

The once-in-a-lifetime experience left Ilona unsure whether it had been ‘play or attack’, with the curious creature only using just a fraction of its true might.

They hadn’t felt truly threatened in their sturdy boat, which at 13 metres in length and eight wide emerged unscathed from the orca’s attentions.

“It was stressful and nerve-wracking, but also awe-inspiring. It was something wild and up-close, and something I’ll never forget.”

Ilona could not say whether the orca had playful intentions or was deliberately trying to damage the boat – although the vessel was left unharmed

Curiously, Ilona believes that the orca which struck them was different from the small group she had spotted initially.

“She came from a completely different direction around 20 minutes later, so it definitely felt like a different orca, not part of the original group we first spotted.”

After it was all over, marine conservation experts from Sea Shepherd France on a routine patrol appeared, checking that they were okay and the orca was unharmed.

Ilona stressed that she ‘understands the fear and frustration many sailors feel, as some boats have been seriously damaged and a few have even been sunk.’

The issue of orca interactions in the Strait has been ongoing since 2020

“If you’re out there and your rudder’s gone and your hull’s compromised, that’s terrifying.

“So I don’t judge anyone who wants to avoid orcas at all costs, it’s a valid fear.

“But at the same time, I think we need to keep a sense of perspective. The number of encounters is still small compared to the thousands and thousands of sailors who pass through without incident.

“I’m fully aware that when we sail through areas like the Strait of Gibraltar, we’re entering their world. It’s where they hunt, where they live, and where they raise their young.”

Ilona underlined that she only has ‘deep admiration and respect’ for the orcas, adding: “They’re absolutely magnificent, intelligent, powerful, and beautiful.

“I hold a deep love for the ocean and every creature in it. Knowing that orcas are endangered in some regions only makes that respect stronger.”

And she offered her utmost support for the ‘scientists, researchers, and conservationists who are trying to understand why these interactions are happening.’

“That’s the key: not panic or blame, but understanding.

“This experience just deepened my love for the ocean,” she concluded.

“Encounters like this remind us that we’re not alone out there. We’re part of something vast and wild and sacred. And that’s exactly how it should be.”