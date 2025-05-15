15 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 May, 2025 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

Naked female German tourists perform sex acts on city highway in Spain

by
Naked female German tourists perform sex acts on city highway in Spain

TWO naked female German tourists performed lewd sex acts on a Murcia City highway before leading police on a motorway chase for several kilometres.

The women, aged 23 and 27, will be sanctioned for indecent exposure, reckless driving, and resisting the police.

The La Verdad newspaper said the bizarre events happened last Friday afternoon close to the Nueva Condominia shopping centre and Real Murcia football stadium.

READ MORE:

INDECENT EXPOSURE (Daily Motion image)

A motorist rang the Murcia Policia Local to say that there were two naked women standing towards the back of a parked van.

One of them was using a sex toy while her friend was recording her pleasure on a mobile phone.

A police patrol arrived at the scene and the naked ladies got inside their van and fled at high speed down the A-7 motorway.

A chase ensued lasting for four kilometres with the women driving recklessly and endangering the lives of other road users.

Eventually they were intercepted by four patrol cars and behaved aggressively as officers tried to cuff them.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘You could feel the power’: Sailor’s ‘nerve-wracking’ encounter with an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop