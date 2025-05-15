Naked female German tourists perform sex acts on city highway in Spain

TWO naked female German tourists performed lewd sex acts on a Murcia City highway before leading police on a motorway chase for several kilometres.

The women, aged 23 and 27, will be sanctioned for indecent exposure, reckless driving, and resisting the police.

The La Verdad newspaper said the bizarre events happened last Friday afternoon close to the Nueva Condominia shopping centre and Real Murcia football stadium.

A motorist rang the Murcia Policia Local to say that there were two naked women standing towards the back of a parked van.

One of them was using a sex toy while her friend was recording her pleasure on a mobile phone.

A police patrol arrived at the scene and the naked ladies got inside their van and fled at high speed down the A-7 motorway.

A chase ensued lasting for four kilometres with the women driving recklessly and endangering the lives of other road users.

Eventually they were intercepted by four patrol cars and behaved aggressively as officers tried to cuff them.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.