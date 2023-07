A TOURIST has been fined for being naked in Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

At around 4 p.m. last Monday, the man was approached by police, who told him that he was in breach of the Palma town hall regulations on the use of public space.

The fine for this crime ranges from 100 to 750 euros.

Despite this, the man was only charged €80 as he paid on the spot.