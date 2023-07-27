THE number of suicides among teenagers in Spain has increased by more than 30% since 2019, according to a study carried out by Madrid’s Complutense University.

The worrying figures show that the number of people aged between 12 and 17 who took their own life went up by 32.35% between 2019 and 2021, when 45 people in this age group committed suicide.

And the latest research conducted by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE) reveals the situation did not improve in 2022.

A total of 72 teenagers aged between 15 and 19 committed suicide last year, over 20% more than in 2021, which recorded 53 deaths.

Last year, 345 people under 30 took their own lives, an increase compared to 2021, when the number was 338.

Out of these, 128 deaths account for the 20 to 24 age group while another 133 were among people aged between 25 and 29.

Suicide is the main cause of death for those aged between 12 and 29 in Spain, and the increasing figures have been described by Complutense’s study as ‘alarming.’

In Spain, a total of 4,097 people committed suicide in 2022, almost 100 more than in 2021, when the number was 4,003.

And over 500 more than less than five years ago, as 3,539 suicide deaths were recorded in 2018.

“For many years, we have been asking authorities for preventive measures and mechanisms to be implemented and these numbers show they are urgently needed,” Alejando de la Torre, leader of the Complutense investigation, said.

People can also call Samaritans in Spain between 10am and 10pm on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 for a confidential service in English or email pat@samaritansinspain.com

Spain’s national suicide helpline 024 also offers a service in English

