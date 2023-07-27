A HOTEL security guard has been hailed the ‘Sheriff of Magaluf’ by long-suffering mallorquins for giving a gang of rowdy Brits a 7am verbal battering.

It is the latest episode in a long summer of record-breaking tourism on the Balearic Islands – and accompanying terrible and sometimes downright criminal behaviour.

In a video released to social media by the sheepish lads, a bold and bald security guard steams into their €200-a-night hotel room in the Sol Guadalupe hotel to remonstrate with them.

The unnamed authority figure starts counting aloud the number of offenders he finds in the one room, mixing English and Spanish as he goes, pointing at each person during his tour of the room.

The unnamed security guard stormed into the lads’ room prompted by phonecalls to reception from angry families in neighbouring rooms

“One, two, three, cuatro, cinco, seis y siete,” he counts, delivering his message with a mix of irony and sternness.

Moving closer to the balcony, he continues his tirade: “In the morning, all the waaaaaaaaaa…” referring to the noise the youngsters had been making during their late-night party.

He also mentions the families who couldn’t sleep because of their noise and sarcastically tells the British youths, “Perfecto, my friends.”

After counting the number of rowdy boys in the room he points out that it’s 6-7am

“Six, seven in the morning,” he continues, highlighting the inconsiderate hour they had been partying until.

Before leaving, he tells them that they will have to face the consequences of their behaviour when the hotel’s management addresses the issue.

“Tomorrow in the morning, the manager…” he concludes with ominous gestures.

The embarrassed boys remain quiet during the whole dressing down apart from to murmur ‘sorry’ over and over again.

The hotel management has not yet issued an official statement.

The video has taken social media by storm among locals who find themselves at the end of their tether during a summer that has seen new lows for bad behaviour by tourists.

The behaviour has ranged from unruly to disgusting to the seriously criminal.

Earlier in the month a video emerged of a Dutch tourist dropping his shorts and defecating on the face of a sleeping man in Playa de Palma.

A week earlier, a group of German tourists filmed themselves allegedly gang raping a young woman in another part of the island.

This week, two Magaluf nightclub bouncers have been charged with attempted murder for beating a French tourist into a coma.

And yet, the backdrop to all this behaviour is the statistic that tourist spending in the Balearic Islands soared to €4.5 billion over the first five months of 2023.

This figure is €500 million more than in the same period last year.

It’s an 11.4% increase and is up by 25.1% on 2019 figures before the start of the Covid pandemic.

In May just over two million tourists arrived in the Balearics in a record figure for the month, and 4.6 million since January.

