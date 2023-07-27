2 bedroom Villa for sale in Palm-Mar with pool - € 390,000

Palm-Mar, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 390,000

This extraordinary semi-detached house is located in the exclusive residential area of Palm Mar in the complex "Paraíso del Palm Mar". The house is divided into two levels: the ground floor consists of a nice living room with guest toilet, an open plan fully fitted kitchen with electrical appliances and a pantry. The upper floor of the house is dedicated to the two bedrooms of which the master bedroom with its beautiful views over the communal pool is the highlight. On the first floor there is also a complete bathroom with bathtub and shower. The spacious terrace with electric… See full property details