A GROUP of minors have been filmed beating up a beggar in Vilanova i la Geltru, in Barcelona province.

The gut-wrenching footage shows the teenagers punching and kicking the man, who is lying down defenceless on the ground.

One of the assailants is recorded brutally hitting the man on the body with an object similar to a chair several times.

La #PolicíaLocal de Vilanova y los #Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a cuatro menores como presuntos autores de una agresión grupal a un hombre en la plaza del Mercat de Vilanova y la Geltrú#ElGarraf #Garraf #Barcelona #Cataluña #InseguridadCiudadana https://t.co/eFLSr0181C pic.twitter.com/Hq6ayw37iH — Más q Guardia Civil (@MqGuardiaCivil) July 26, 2023 Footage of the brutal assault. Twitter.

Witnesses claim that the victim is a beggar and that the teens were attempting to steal from him.

Local Police in collaboration with Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested four of the alleged assailants, who have been handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more: