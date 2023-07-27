SPAIN’S King Felipe VI arrived in Palma yesterday to kick off his summer holidays at the Marivent Palace.

However it won’t be all mojitos and beach frolics for the monarch, as he has an exhausting itinerary of official duties alongside a series of public engagements to carry out.

After the briefest of rests his first appearance will be today, where the king will meet with the new PP-Vox government of the Balearics.

The monarch only just held his weekly meeting with the now-acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, which, on this occasion, took place at the Zarzuela Palace.

The King of Spain will also meet with the new Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabres, and the President of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmss, both from the PP.

Felipe might get the chance to soak up some rays over the weekend before being thrust back into official duties on Monday.

Then he is scheduled to take part in the 41st edition of the Copa del Rey Mapfre, which will run until August 5, aboard the Aifos, the Navy’s sailing boat.

On Sunday, Queen Letizia will make her first appearance at the closing gala of the ‘Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival’, an event she has attended for the past three years.

As customary, the Zarzuela Palace has not specified the duration of the royal family’s stay in Palma.

READ MORE: