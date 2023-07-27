DESPITE the top-notch food up for grabs in the Balearic Islands, many Brits are turning to ‘home comforts’ such as Heinz beans.

British Corner Shop, a company that ships food to Britons around the world, has revealed that crumpets and custard creams have soared in popularity over the last year.

Crumpets topped the list in 2022 and may again this year.

Unsurprisingly, Cabury was the best-selling chocolate product, and Walkers got the top spot for the best-selling crisp brand.

Read more: